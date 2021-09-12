Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,835 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 1,548,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

