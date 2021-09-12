Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,696,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.