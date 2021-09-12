Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $92.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 21.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $6,476,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. 49,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $211.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.