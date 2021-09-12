Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 215,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,785. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96.

