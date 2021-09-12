AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.32 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.37 ($0.44). Approximately 1,421,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 115,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.92 ($0.46).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.56.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.