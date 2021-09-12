Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

ALV opened at $86.34 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

