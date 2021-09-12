Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 520,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

