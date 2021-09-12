Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AVDL stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $466.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

