Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $224.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

