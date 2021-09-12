Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDMO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

