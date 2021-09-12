Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.40. 16,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

