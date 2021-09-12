Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 29.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

