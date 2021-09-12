Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

AV traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 403.70 ($5.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have bought 107,267 shares of company stock worth $45,435,482 in the last ninety days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

