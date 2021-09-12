Aviva PLC Purchases 29,454 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $159,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

