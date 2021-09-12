Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,347 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $103,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,126,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.93. 5,508,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

