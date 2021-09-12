Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $166.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $174.60 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $693.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.