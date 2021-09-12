Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,721,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

