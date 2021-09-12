B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 7,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 318,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 189,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,021. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.