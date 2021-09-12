B. Riley Increases Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
