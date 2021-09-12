B. Riley Increases Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.