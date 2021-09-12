Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

BNDSY stock remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

