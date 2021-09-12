Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 847,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,685. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

