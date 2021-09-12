Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 29th

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Bank of Commerce worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

