Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.94 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

