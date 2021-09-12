Barclays Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $83.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

