Barclays Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $275.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

