Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

