Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

