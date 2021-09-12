Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

SNN opened at $37.13 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

