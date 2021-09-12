Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 3%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.19. 855,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,516,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

