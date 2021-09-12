Barrington Research Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. Copart has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 43.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.