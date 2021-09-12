Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr Acquires 15,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Edward David Lafehr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Edward David Lafehr purchased 7,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,960.00.

TSE BTE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,635. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.26.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.