BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BCE were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

