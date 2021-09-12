BCK Partners Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 17.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.77. 807,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

