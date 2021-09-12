Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,396.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,396.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00020102 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

