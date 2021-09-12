Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,485.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.59. 4,252,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

