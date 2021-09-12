Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,343 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 2,191,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

