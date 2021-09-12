Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $362,445.39 and approximately $47,463.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044694 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

