Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

