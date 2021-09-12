Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of BDC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 22.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

