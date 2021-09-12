Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,711 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 51.4% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,162,292 shares of company stock valued at $375,106,093 over the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.