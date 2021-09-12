Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,249.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 237,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $43.98 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

