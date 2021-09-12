Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $160.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

