Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

FFC opened at $22.90 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

