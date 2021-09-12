Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $568,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

