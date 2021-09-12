Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

