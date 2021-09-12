Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.88.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.