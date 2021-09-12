Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $57.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.61.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BSY opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 98.64. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

