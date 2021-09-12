Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 135.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

