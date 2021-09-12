Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,214 shares of company stock worth $4,571,678. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

