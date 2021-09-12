BeyondSpring’s (BYSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

BYSI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

