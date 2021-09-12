BHPCoin (BHP) Hits Market Cap of $11.34 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $2.03 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

